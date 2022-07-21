Evel Knievel Toys

media release: Super 8 Madison East at 4765 Hayes Rd, Madison Wisconsin will be hosting an all day event starting at 10 am with California Creations, the manufacturer of the Evel Knievel stunt cycle toy. Many people in their 40s and older will remember this toy from their own childhood which was originally produced by Ideal Toys in the 1970s.

Instructional for beginners of all ages, long jump competition, prizes, free admission.

For any questions call the Super 8 directly at 608-249-5300