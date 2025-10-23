× Expand Michelle Martin Photography A close-up of Evelyn Ann Casey. Evelyn Ann Casey

media release: Meet the Author, Evelyn Ann Casey.

The adage, “write what you know,” adds genuine first-hand knowledge and experience, even when you’re writing fiction.

This is especially true when you learn that Madison author Evelyn Ann Casey’s beautifully written love story Candlewood has its roots in her own early years growing up in an Irish Catholic neighborhood in Chicago where the ebb and flow centered around family life, local pubs, and going to church. Within this rhythm of life, Casey said her parents had a friend, a priest, who fell in love with a woman. They made the unusually challenging decision to put their relationship on the back burner so he could continue his work as a priest and advocate for civil rights in the tumult of the 1960s.

The scenario wasn’t lost on Evelyn as a young woman. Casey’s debut novel addresses the culture of secrecy and denial in the Catholic Church. Her story of forbidden love is a page-turner in the most original sense.

How Casey’s Candlewood Evolved

Many people ask an author how long it took them to write their book. While the answers are as diverse as the stories they tell, Casey’s book, with its twists and turns and revelations, turned out to be a remarkable eight-year project.

Before she became an author, she was working at WNET public television in New York, and by chance, met Bill Moyers, one of the most celebrated journalists and political commentators in American history. (Moyers passed away earlier this year.)

Looking back, Casey said when he asked her what she did at that fortuitous encounter, she told him that besides her ‘day job’ in public television, she “wanted to be a writer.” He reviewed several of her pieces.“Moyers was so encouraging,” she said. “He told me to go home, find the space and time, and write-write-write.”

And that’s what she did. Casey’s poetry, short stories, and essays have been published. Her plays have been performed at Milwaukee’s Irish Fest. And now, her debut novel, Candlewood, is on bookstore shelves.

Meg, the main character in the story, not only is in love with salt-of-the-earth Father Andy, but she also finds herself up against the “boys club” of the Catholic Church when she discovers ‘the other side of the altar with a troubled priest. But who is going to believe her? The book is set in the 1970s, after all!

Anyone who has read the 1977 blockbuster, The Thorn Birds (or watched the mini-series of the same name), by Colleen McCullough, which explores a similar theme of forbidden love, will appreciate this modern-day take of what happens when sacred vows and love collide.

Before Candlewood was written and published, Casey shared the storyline with real Catholic nuns and priests. To a person, they enthusiastically told her to ‘go for it.”

What a trajectory this author’s life has had between Bill Moyers’ encouraging Casey to write her stories and Catholic nuns wishing her well.

Candlewood was published to glowing accolades earlier this year. It is available from local bookstores, Barnes & Noble, and on the author’s website: EvelynAnnCasey.com.

“Sometimes, love is not enough and even faith is not enough. Meg, bursting with hope and disillusionment, leaps off the page and into the reader’s heart.” – Jacqueline Mitchard, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Deep End of the Ocean, the first pick for the Oprah Winfrey Book Club.