press release: Madison-Kanifing Sister city in collaboration with Gambian Youth Organization & SeneGambia Women Association invites you to their 2nd annual event "Evening in Partnership with the Gambia"

We envision that our ”Partnership Evening” will galvanize community enthusiasm and action for making the Madison-Kanifing Sister-City a relationship that will be mutually beneficial to all, and one that will build on the legacy of promoting Madison as a vibrant global city. All who share our desire to further develop the partnership between Madison and Kanifing are welcome!

The program will be held at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 4822 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. The suggested contribution of $35 largely covers the cost of the event.

We need and welcome your support even if you cannot be with us in person! We are a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and your donations to The Madison-Kanifing Sister City Committee are tax deductible.

For additional information, please check out our website and like us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/ MadisonKanifingSisterCity