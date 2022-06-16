press release: Get out on the water this summer through this fun introductory evening paddle. Join Lussier Family Heritage Center staff in this relaxing paddle fit for the entire family. Learn canoe paddle strokes, practice gaining comfort in a canoe, and enjoy a late afternoon paddle on Dane County waterways.

Cost: Program is free if you bring your own boat, or rent a canoe from us for $20. Registration required in advance to rent canoes. Register and pay online here.