press release: CATCH Fall Ball Annual Signature Event

This is one event you'll not want to miss where contributing CATCH members and non-members alike, join together to support the American Family Children's Hospital. Invite your friends, family and neighbors to enjoy a night out to benefit this amazing local cause.

This year's Evening Under the Stars event will feature a prize punch wall, silent auction, delicious food and cocktails. We're excited to get a sneak peek into the new Zendesk space while dancing the night away to live music.

Downtown Madison Location: Zendesk, 25 W Main St, Fl 8, Madison

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit the Pain and Palliative Care Program at American Family Children's Hospital.

Get your tickets today!

https://www.facebook.com/events/206277496675460/