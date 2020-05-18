ONLINE: Events of May 1945 and Why They Matter Today

press release: Join us for a look at the events of May 1945 that echo throughout the world order today. While World War II ended in Europe, critical battles raged in the Pacific, and Wisconsin was there. Wisconsin Veterans Museum staff panelists, Director Chris Kolakowski and Curator of History Kevin Hampton invite you to a discussion of what happened in May 1945 and why it matters now.

We will be holding the panel discussion via Zoom. Simply click the link to register and we will send you a directions for joining the event. This event is presented by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.

TO REGISTER, CLICK HERE