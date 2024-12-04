Evergleam Dreams

media release: This FREE holiday pop-up display showcases the Society’s collection of Evergleam trees—the iconic aluminum Christmas trees made in Manitowoc, Wis., that became popular in the 1960s and were once commonplace in American homes. Paired with vintage mid-century furnishings, perfect for a holiday photo, attendees can also explore unique holiday gift ideas available for purchase at the History Maker Space Gift Shop.

Weekdays, Wednesday Dec. 4 to 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday, Dec.7 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 14 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Select dates also include additional experiences: On Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12 to 2 p.m., Santa will be making an appearance. On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., additional artifacts celebrating diverse holiday traditions will be on display.