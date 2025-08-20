Everlasting Faint

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The ghosts of the murdered will have their revenge.

A young woman has died of unknown natural causes – or so the doctor declares. Her ghost returns and tells her mother that her husband murdered her. Shaken and resolute, her mother embarks on a journey to find out the truth and deliver justice for her daughter.

Based on the true story of the 1897 Greenbrier Ghost, Everlasting Faint is a ghost story, a maternal love story, a true crime drama, and an all-American opera. Don’t miss this world premiere by Madison composer Scott Gendel and librettist Sandra Flores-Strand.

Friday, February 13 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 pm, Capitol Theater

Info

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
