media release: The ghosts of the murdered will have their revenge.

A young woman has died of unknown natural causes – or so the doctor declares. Her ghost returns and tells her mother that her husband murdered her. Shaken and resolute, her mother embarks on a journey to find out the truth and deliver justice for her daughter.

Based on the true story of the 1897 Greenbrier Ghost, Everlasting Faint is a ghost story, a maternal love story, a true crime drama, and an all-American opera. Don’t miss this world premiere by Madison composer Scott Gendel and librettist Sandra Flores-Strand.

Friday, February 13 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 pm, Capitol Theater