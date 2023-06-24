Everthing Everywhere All at Once

press release: A FREE movie series held in downtown Madison with Madison Parks department! Grab a blanket/lawn chair, a snack, and enjoy the free show starting at dusk! All movies are scheduled with an alternate date in case of rain. Rain calls will be made 2-3 hours prior to the movie starting and will be announced on the Downtown Madison Facebook page.

Saturday June 24: Everything Everywhere All at Once, rain date - 6/25

https://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/events/movies/