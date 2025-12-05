Every Child Deserves to Read: Become a Trained Volunteer Literacy Tutor

media release: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 2-4 PM; Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St. Fewer than half of Madison’s elementary school kids can read at grade level and the percentage is even worse for kids of color. Wisconsin students are now being taught to read using science-based phonics-focused curriculum. But schools do not have the capacity to provide the one-one tutoring that some students still need. The new Wisconsin Literacy Justice Coalition invites you to learn how you can become a trained, voluntary literacy tutor. There is no cost. Free parking is available. Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/TutorInfoSession