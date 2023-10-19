Every Member an Organizer
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join us for this free training to learn about our expanding labor movement and our power to organize, unionize & elect offiicials who promote strong working class success. Also at this training we will:
Provide tools to assist with effective conversations with your members
Give an overview of direct actions across Wisconsin
Understand what’s important to union members
Proactively engage members with working family issues
Demonstrate value to membership