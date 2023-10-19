Every Member an Organizer

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join us for this free training to learn about our expanding labor movement and our power to organize, unionize & elect offiicials who promote strong working class success. Also at this training we will:  

Provide tools to assist with effective conversations with your members

Give an overview of direct actions across Wisconsin

Understand what’s important to union members

Proactively engage members with working family issues

Demonstrate value to membership

