ONLINE: Every Woman

media release: Grammy-nominated producer and artist TOKiMONSTA is bringing Women’s History Month to a close on March 26 - 27th with “Every Woman”, a livestream event featuring conversations with thought leaders and performances by leading women in the industry. The two-day broadcast will be hosted on Twitch via Lost Resort TV, providing insight into the issues facing women in the arts and beyond. As the show’s curator, TOKiMONSTA tapped some of the most influential women in the music business, including singer/songwriter/producer Tinashe, songstress ALUNA, WME head Caroline Yim, and many more.

TOKiMONSTA is a Los Angeles native whose production meets at the cross between bass-heavy electronic music, deep house, funk-soul, and hip hop. She has performed at Coachella, SXSW, Lightning In A Bottle and more, and has been tapped for collaborations with artists like Anderson .Paak, Tinashe, EARTHGANG, Yuna, Isaiah Rashad, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Bibi Bourelli. In 2014, she founded Young Art Records, a label of her favorite up-and-coming artists, and currently hosts Lost Resort, a live-streamed interview show on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

Lost Resort TV is a premium music channel on Twitch and the home of 'Every Woman', launched last March as a place for fans to find out what their favorite artist's were up to in lockdown. The channel quickly grew into the intersection of music and current affairs, hosting weekly talk shows including 'Schmoozing with Soul Clap' and 'Lost Resort with TOKiMONSTA' plus dance music news show 'The Newsfloor with Valerie Lee'. Lost Resort TV went on to create and produce the Rave The Vote registration initiative and digital event series, attracting millions of live viewers to performances from some of the industry's most famed selectors and live acts plus conversations on the topic of voting from thought-leaders like Dr Cornel West, Dr Shana Redmond and many more. These digital event efforts have continued with the recent 'DJ Minx Selects: Techno Icons of Detroit's Underground Sound' on March 15 in partnership with RayBan plus of course 'Every Woman' and more shows to be announced.

Every Woman performances:

Ah-Her-Ah-Su, ALUNA, Femme Fatale, Gavin Turek, Jamz Supernova, Jubilee, MoonChild, Rochelle Jordan, Salami Rose, Suzi Analogue, Tinashe, TOKiMONSTA, Tygapaw

Every Woman panels:

Radio With Pictures: Electronic Music Production from Stage to Screen

Stacey Lee, Anna Meredith, Suzanne Ciani, Kate Simko

Momming Hard in the Music Biz

Stephanie LaFera, Jesler Amarins, Lesley Olenik, Aundy Crenshaw

The Future is Femme: The Role of Womxn In Change Making

Noelle Scaggs, Chissy Nkemere, Michelle Arkuski, Karrie Keyes

The Women Behind The Industry's Biggest Hits

Terri Winston, Marcella Araica, Gloria Kaba

Moving the Needle for Black Women in Dance Music - Title CONFIRMED

ALUNA, Kelli-Leigh, UNIIQU3

The Journey: Asian American Collective

Caroline Yim, Grace Lee, Zeena Koda