Everyday Citizenship from Africa to Wisconsin

media release: Africa Talks is a new monthly talk series purposefully launched by the African Studies Program at UW-Madison in collaboration with the African Center for Community Development, Inc to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Africa at Noon. This year, we want to celebrate 50 years of sharing scholarships on campus by reminding our community that the work we do must extend beyond the walls of the university. Advanced graduate student affiliates of the African Studies Program will present a one-hour talk to community members at the Community Relations office in UW South Madison Partnership (UWSMP). Read more about this partnership at Capital City Hues.

Speakers: Irène Tombo and Linda Vakunta

Irène is a Ph.D. candidate in political science at UW-Madison. Her research is centered on norms and practices of citizenship (la citoyenneté) in polities in Sub-Saharan Africa. Her dissertation specifically focuses on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Linda is the deputy mayor of the city of Madison, Wisconsin. She holds a PhD in environmental studies, a master’s degree in rehabilitation psychology, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.