press release: In the noise and confusion of modern life it’s often lost on us that while we can’t necessarily change every situation, we have the freedom to choose how we respond and, in so doing, train ourselves and our children to be the people we aspire to be.

Inside all of us is a wide-ranging array of universal qualities. In this evening talk with Susan Kaiser Greenland we explore the ones that bring out the best in us, like wisdom, compassion, patience, kindness, and awareness; ones that lead to focused attention, the ability to see what’s happening within and around us clearly, and a strong capacity to regulate emotion. These are the qualities both children and adults call upon when they’re under pressure or in a sticky situation, ones that offer a glimpse of everyday freedom. This public talk is suitable for both new and experienced meditators. The format will include demonstrations of mindful games, discussion and opportunities for questions. You will leave with a few simple activities to bring brief moments of awareness into your home, work, and community, together with a set of simple mindful games to share with the children in your life.

Susan Kaiser Greenland is an internationally recognized leader in teaching mindfulness and meditation to children, teens, parents, and professionals. She played a foundational role in making mindfulness practices developmentally appropriate for young people and helped to pioneer activity-based mindfulness with her first book, The Mindful Child. Her second book, Mindful Games, offers simple explanations of complex concepts, methods, and themes, while expanding upon her work developing activity-based mindfulness practices. In addition to her work sharing mindfulness with kids, Susan has recorded a series of thirty, brief guided meditations for grownups, entitled Mindful Parent, Mindful Child.

Friday February 21, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Dejope Residence Hall, University of Wisconsin, 640 Elm Drive

Base fee – $20

Reduced fee for those with limited incomes – $5

Sponsor – $50 (This level allows us to offer a reduced price level for full-time students and those on a limited income.)

If your ability to pay makes it difficult to attend this program, we will make every effort to make attendance possible. Please contact us at madisonevents@tergar.org.