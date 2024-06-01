Everything Bikes Garage Sale

media release: Save the date for our third annual garage sale fundraiser! Join us on Saturday, June 1st from 10-2pm at the Bikes for Kids Wisconsin bike shop. It’s a great way to kick off Bike Week because all of your purchases support our mission of making bicycle transportation accessible for all!

We’ll have accessories including bike trailers, tagalongs, tandem bikes, car racks, roof racks, bike trainers, a wide array of parts, bags, mirrors, and more. We’ll also have vintage bikes, high-end road bikes, e-bikes, and tandem bikes for sale. Prices will be marked and some items will be make an offer. Cash and Card Sales supported

If you’d like to donate items for our garage sale fundraiser, we’d welcome your donation after May 1. Please bring you donation to Bikes for Kids Mon-Fri 9:30-4pm. All proceeds will support our efforts of working towards transportation equity for all.

*Please note, we won’t be selling bikes we give away to underserved communities at this sale.

Saturday, June 1, from 10am-2pm, Bikes for Kids Wisconsin, 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713