press release: PLAYHOUSE GALLERY – Everything COVID

SAT, SEP 25, 2021 – SUN, JAN 23, 2022

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted all lives around the planet. This exhibit gathers experiences and expressions from throughout our community and beyond and serves as a way to grieve our loss, understand our unique and collective experiences and move forward in connection and compassion.

Galleries Reception | FRI, OCT 1, 5-9 PM

Artist Talks, Gallery I, II, III, 5-7 PM; Artists Talks and Presentations in the Playhouse Gallery, 7-9 PM

nibiiwakamigkwe – Gigiigemin/We Heal Together: Jingle Dress Intentions

For over 100 years, the jingle dress has told stories of healing in Native communities. Anishinaabe dancers are taught that each of the cones carries prayers. In the Everything COVID exhibit, community members are invited to write their own hopes, prayers and intentions onto unrolled jingle cones that will be attached to a jingle dress created during the pandemic. During Overture’s International Festival on January 29, 2022, Nibiiwakamigkwe will dance wearing the finished coned dress with songs from Native community members.

Poems by Andrea Musher