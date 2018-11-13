EveryWoman’s Journal

press release: Take some time out for yourself and see how journaling can be a self-care activity. At this 2-hour workshop, you'll be guided through expressive writing techniques that help to increase awareness of your mental, physical, and emotional health. Attendees will receive a free journal, guidebook, and pen, as well as useful health information. Participants will also have the option to sign up to receive monthly emailed journaling exercises to help them continue their self-care. Registration begins Tuesday, October 30.

Presented by the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.