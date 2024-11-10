Eviction Redaction Clinic

media release: Have an eviction filing on your record? Know someone who previously had an eviction filed against them in court? We're holding a free clinic that can help you learn what to do in order to get an eviction removed from your CCAP record. By appointment, Sunday, November 10th from 11am to 3pm.

We will have a limited number of appointment slots, so please be sure to click the link above to book an appointment. Limited walk-in slits may be available on the day of the event.