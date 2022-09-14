× Expand Gudmundur Vigfusson Evie Ladin & Keith Terry

press release: Innovative musicians/dancers with a quirky neo-trad soul, Oakland, California-based Evie Ladin & Keith Terry throw down original folk songs

About this event:

A prolific singer-songwriter, percussive dancer and square dance caller, the polyrhythmic heat of Evie’s clawhammer banjo has been heard from A Prairie Home Companion to Celtic Connections, Lincoln Center to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. Born and raised on Southern music, from inner city Baltimore to Oakland, she has taken home ribbons at stringband contests and won awards for albums. She can write, she can sing, and she pulls back from the saccharine brink with wit – a sharp intelligence. –Grant Alden, No Depression

Trained as a jazz drummer, Keith Terry brings tonal percussion to stand-up bass, is a renowned percussionist/rhythm dancer, the founder of the International Body Music Festival, and a collaborator with a host of inventive performers from Bobby McFerrin, Tex Williams and Robin Williams, to Turtle Island Quartet, Charles “Honi” Coles and Bill Irwin.

Mr. Terry in action is like visiting an anatomical carnival, where hands, feet, fingers, engage in a musical ballet. – Wall Street Journal

Ladin sings and plays infectious clawhammer banjo, while Terry is a master percussionist. It was Appalachian string band music pared to the absolute minimum of accompaniment, but packed with an orchestra’s worth of rhythm. – Music City Roots, Nashville

Venue requires proof of Covid 19 vaccination