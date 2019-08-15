press release: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

Book and Lyrics by George Reinblatt

Music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris, and George Reinblatt

Music Supervision by Frank Cipolla

Additional Lyrics by Christopher Bond, Additional Music by Rob Daleman

Directed by Jace Nichols; Musical direction by Erin McConnell

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

UW-Madison offers a bloody good time with this hilarious show that takes all the elements of the cult classic films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness and combines them into one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes ... and all to music!

The cast features Josie Brandmeier, Gabrielle Bruns, Faith Fuller, Ben Jaeger, Elaine Knaus, Ethan Nimmer, Caitlin Rowe, Cobi Tappa, Sam Vinitsky, and Tanner Zocher under the direction of Jace Nichols with musical direction by Erin McConnell. The choreographer is Sara Bartlett, scenic design is by Keith Pitts, costume design by Shannon Heibler, lighting and sound design by Jeff Parulski. Recommended for ages 17 and up.

Performances will be held August 15-25 and September 12-29 in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue

Tickets go on sale Monday July 15. *Special Early Ticket Offer: Tickets are just $15 when ordering before July 31 (Summer performances only). On August 1, ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket Prices:

$10 Preview; $25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online artsticketing.wisc.edu

(Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)

3. Walk up sales (no convenience fees for in-person orders):

Vilas Hall Box Office (Opening August 5). 821 University Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street. Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays

For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.