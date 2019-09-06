The Evil Dead

press release: USA | 1981 | 35mm | 85 min.

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Betsy Baker

A delirious perversion of the old axiom "less is more," Raimi's tight, lightning-paced fever dream of a movie was made on a shoestring budget but overflows with style, operatic overacting and outrageously gory effects. The story follows five vacationing college kids (including Campbell in his first appearance as Ash) who go up to a remote cabin in the woods to spend the weekend. While investigating the cellar, they come upon The Book of the Dead, an ancient tome of incantations, and an explanatory tape. They play the tape, evil demons are unleashed, and one by one, the kids become possessed. Thankfully, said tome provides a pleasingly gory and entertaining solution to stop the onslaught and defeat the possessed: complete body dismemberment. This screening of a 35mm print made directly from the original camera negative is presented in conjunction with University Theatre’s production of Evil Dead The Musical, August 15-25 and September 12-29.