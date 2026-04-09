Evil Women's Banquet

media release: Calling all Evil Women present, past and future! Please join us on Sunday, April 26, from 4-7pm at Madison's own Crucible nightclub for a night of good food, warm company, and pleasurable entertainment.

Dinner is provided, the bar will be open, the ambience to be titillating. Be welcome to select hors d'oeuvres from living tables, experience three eclectic acts to delight the senses, and to close out a clothes pin auction featuring bright and beautiful Madison model. Bring along your dollars, for you can use them to trade for the privilege of placing clothes pins upon the artful tapestry of her form - and take heart that half of the proceeds raised from this will be put to worthy causes ala The Trevor Project and Planned Parenthood!

This event is open to all who self-describe as evil women, and their minions, lackeys and goons as plus ones. Come celebrate women's wrongs in safety, validation and appreciation!

Recreate to the curated music of the wonderful @dj_millbot!

Starting at 5pm we'll kick off the entertainment of the night with a nail-biting bed-of-nails burlesque routine by @littlemissjburlesque!

At 5:30 be dazzled, dare we say 'fired up' by the fire-fanning prowess of @feeleveryflow!

And at 6pm may the sword skills of @cassidyrosesideshow put you at the edge of your seats!

We'll also have a vendor there vending chainmail and artisan crafts from Kale of Kalemaille.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWkFED7EZs1/