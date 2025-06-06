media release: Welcome to The Sneras Tour: Evolution of a Snake, The Taylor Swift Podcast LIVE! Hosted by Swift historians Zack (Swiftologist) and Madeline (The Lizard Review), EOAS details the life and times of the world’s most famous reptile. As two die-hard, longtime fans, who are unafraid to offer critique with their praise, EOAS takes an analytical lens to the twists and turns of the most eventful pop legacy in history. The Sneras Tour is an interactive walk down memory lane: diving into the minutiae of Taylor Swift’s eras and what they meant to Zack and Madeline. Featuring a live segment of Phone a Snake, where the hosts react to listeners’ unpopular opinions, it’s a night of laughter and nostalgia you won’t soon forget.