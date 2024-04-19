media release: The Polish Heritage Club cordially invites all to a book signing event featuring Ewa Barczyk, the editor of "Footsteps of Polonia: Polish Historical Sites Across North America." Published recently by Hippocrene Books, the nicely illustrated volume features over 200 descriptions of key sites that bear witness to the countless and impactful contributions of Polish immigrants and their descendants to American history, arts, and society. Given the amount of detailed information included, it can also be used as a reference or educational resource. This book is definitely worth having and should spark explorer's interest, especially in Wisconsin, the state with the highest percentage of population claiming Polish ancestry.

About Ewa Barczyk: A retired associate provost and director of libraries, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, now serves as president of the Polish American Librarians Association and vice president of the Polish American Historical Association. She is also very active in Polish organizations that promote Polish heritage. She is the past president and continues to serve on the board of Polanki, the Polish Women’s Cultural Club of Milwaukee, organizing Polish displays and cultural events throughout the community.

This event is sponsored by the Polish Heritage Club, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization, with support of the Madison Book Festival.

Open to the public • Free Admission and Parking • Wheelchair Accessible

For more information: Visit the PHC website and/or PHC facebook page; call (608) 571-5727 or email phcwisconsin@gmail.com