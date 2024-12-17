Ewa Novel & Krystian Jaworz

media release: Ewa Novel - born in Chicago, living in Poland, charismatic singer and songwriter. A graduate of the Vocal and Acting School in Cracov. She took part in the 7th edition of „THE VOICE OF POLAND". Together with the band Levi, she won the Rawa Blues Festival - the largest and oldest festival in Poland, one of the largest in the world, blues music festival. In 2022, during the SATYRBLUES festival, she sang alongside one of the best guitarists in the world, SCOTT HENDERSON. Ewa won a music TV show „SZANSA NA SUKUCES”. He has released several singles, including: „Na końcu świata" - which she sang during the National Festival of Polish Song in Opole - the most popular music festival organized in Poland. She sang there in front of thousands of people on stage and millions in front of TV sets. Ewa Novel has been working with Surreal Players for many years. With the Surreal Players, they have prepared material with their own music and jazz. The musical compositions created by musicians are very interesting and sometimes surprising. Each concert with their participation is an unforgettable artistic and musical experience. Ewa has performed many times for foreign audiences, including: in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary. Surreal Players, a duo formed by Magda Pluta, an improvising cellist, and Krystian Jaworz, a jazz pianist, offers an enticing concert experience with their unique blend of musical styles. Their original compositions seamlessly combine elements of jazz, folk, illustrative music, classical, and experimental genres. Surreal Players have already established themselves as independent artists with notable achievements, including recordings for Polish Radio and the prestigious New York label, TZADIK. They have collaborated with acclaimed musicians representing diverse musical genres such as Mino Cinelu, Zbigniew Preisner, Pudelsi, Bester Quartet, Max Klezmer Band, and Samech. The duo has graced the stages of renowned festivals worldwide, including Palm Jazz Gliwice, TZADIK Poznań Festival, Klezmore Festival Vienna, Stanser Musiktage - Stans Swiss, Warsaw Summer Jazz Days, Bremer Klezmerfest, Festival of Jewish Culture in Paris, Internationaler Hansetag Rostock, and Festival of Three Cultures in Włodawa. Surreal Players have captivated audiences in Poland, the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Prepare to be enchanted by the captivating performances of Surreal Players, where their diverse musical influences converge into a truly unique and mesmerizing musical journey.