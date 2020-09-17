Ex Libris: Box Set

press release: We're ready to accept your order for Ex Libris 2020: Box Set Edition!

The 10th annual fall fundraiser allows you to safely enjoy food, beverages and small surprises — all while generating funds for Madison Public Library collections, services, programs and more.

Our virtual "guests" will find all sorts of treats inside their box, including:

• beer, spirits or NA beverages crafted by the pickup location you select

• a certificate booklet redeemable for food, drinks and discounts from local vendors

• nonperishable local food items

• swag from businesses and sponsors

• a commemorative 10th Ex Libris pint glass

Donation Amount

One box = $75, two boxes = $135, four boxes = $250

See what we did there? Save when you order more boxes! You can choose various pickup locations if you reserve multiple boxes. Each location has a limited number of boxes available.

Orders will be accepted through October 30 or until they're gone, whichever comes first, so reserve your box(es) now to ensure availability.

Box pickup from your choice of 11 pickup sites will take place November 5–8.

Cheers and thank you to our pickup sites for their partnership and beverage contributions:

Ale Asylum – mixed six-pack and 30 percent off online orders of $30 or more

Capital Brewery & Bier Garten – six-pack of Island Wheat

Delta Beer Lab – mixed four-pack

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. (Hilldale) – crowler of your choice

Hop Haus Brewing Co. (Fitchburg) – crowler of your choice

Karben4 – six-pack of Fantasy Factory

Rockhound Brewing Co. – crowler of your choice

Rusty Dog Coffee, featuring Mad Maiden Shrub and Untitled Art (zero proof/NA box) – 12-ounce bag of single-origin FTO varietal, medium roast; Honey Ginger Shrub, Shrub Tonic Kit, Top Note Lemon Tonic and Cranberry Shrub; NA Chocolate Milk Stout and Blackberry CBD Water

State Line Distillery – 375 ml bottle of gin

Working Draft Beer Co. – mixed four-pack

Young Blood Beer Co. – mixed four-pack

There are a limited number of boxes available from each pickup site. Box orders will be accepted through October 30 or until they’re gone. Make sure you designate your pickup location when placing your order!

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or in contributing an item to the boxes, please contact Tracy Phillippi at tphillippi@mplfoundation.org or 608.266.6318.

Additionally, we’ll be running an online silent auction the first week of November! Watch your email and our social media for details.