Ex Libris: Local Flavor

media release: Mark your calendar for Friday, November 3! Madison Public Library Foundation will host its 13th annual Ex Libris fundraising event — which has the theme “Local Flavor” — from 7–10 p.m. at Central Library.

Ex Libris is a celebration of local craft beverages and culinary creations. This private, ticketed event features local restaurants, vendors, live entertainment, and an online auction. All proceeds from Ex Libris go toward Madison Public Library’s collections, services, and programming.

If your business would like to learn more about sponsoring the event, email events@mplfound​ation.org or call 608.266.6318. Tickets will go on sale online September 6.