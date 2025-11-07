Ex Libris
Attendees at the 2023 Ex Libris event.
media release: Our annual Ex Libris fundraiser is a memorable evening of craft beverages and bites to benefit our libraries. Celebrate our area’s diverse, top-level food and beverage scene through a handcrafted menu of drinks and tasty dishes with a big dash of fun.
In addition to local food and beverage samples, Ex Libris will feature an online auction with an appealing array of items for book-lovers, foodies, and more. Guests can also make art in the Bubbler studio, sign up for a library card, and participate in a scavenger hunt to learn more about Madison Public Library over its 150-year history. Don’t miss this milestone celebration!
All event proceeds fund Madison Public Library efforts to spark literacy, foster curiosity, and support the community. $100 per individual ticket.
Participating food and beverage vendors to date include:
- American Wine Project
- Banzo
- Blind Shot Social Club
- Casetta Kitchen and Counter
- Capital Brewery
- Coopers Tavern
- Dancing Goat Distillery
- Delta Beer Lab
- Everly
- Fortune Favors
- Fresh Mart
- Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen
- Giant Jones Brewing Company
- Great Dane Pub & Brewing
- Herbiery
- Ice Cream Social
- JustVeggiez
- Lake Louie / WI Brewing Co
- Level 5 Donuts
- Longtable Beer Cafe
- Lucille
- Meat People
- New Glarus Brewing Company
- Restoration Cider
- Rusty Dog Coffee
- State Line Distillery
- Sultan
- Tortillas Los Angeles
- Working Draft Beer Company
- Young Blood Beer Company
A big thank you to Scooter Software for returning as our Ex Libris Presenting Sponsor! Event sponsorship opportunities are still available. Click here to learn more about levels and benefits.
