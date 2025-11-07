× Expand courtesy Madison Public Library Attendees at the 2023 Ex Libris event. Attendees at the 2023 Ex Libris event.

media release: Our annual Ex Libris fundraiser is a memorable evening of craft beverages and bites to benefit our libraries. Celebrate our area’s diverse, top-level food and beverage scene through a handcrafted menu of drinks and tasty dishes with a big dash of fun.

In addition to local food and beverage samples, Ex Libris will feature an online auction with an appealing array of items for book-lovers, foodies, and more. Guests can also make art in the Bubbler studio, sign up for a library card, and participate in a scavenger hunt to learn more about Madison Public Library over its 150-year history. Don’t miss this milestone celebration!

All event proceeds fund Madison Public Library efforts to spark literacy, foster curiosity, and support the community. $100 per individual ticket.

Participating food and beverage vendors to date include:

American Wine Project

Banzo

Blind Shot Social Club

Casetta Kitchen and Counter

Capital Brewery

Coopers Tavern

Dancing Goat Distillery

Delta Beer Lab

Everly

Fortune Favors

Fresh Mart

Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen

Giant Jones Brewing Company

Great Dane Pub & Brewing

Herbiery

Ice Cream Social

JustVeggiez

Lake Louie / WI Brewing Co

Level 5 Donuts

Longtable Beer Cafe

Lucille

Meat People

New Glarus Brewing Company

Restoration Cider

Rusty Dog Coffee

State Line Distillery

Sultan

Tortillas Los Angeles

Working Draft Beer Company

Young Blood Beer Company