press release: Madison Public Library Foundation’s 11th annual Ex Libris fall fundraiser is back and in person at Central Library! Our local restaurants, breweries and other vendors are gathering up the perfect ingredients for new recipes that will result in a delicious array of food and beverage samples for you and your fellow guests to enjoy. We’ll also have musical entertainment, plus a large silent auction featuring a variety of items and experience packages donated by area businesses and individuals.

Tickets are on sale now!

To create the safest possible atmosphere for Ex Libris in accordance with public health guidelines, admission to Ex Libris: New Recipe requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine). Full vaccination means your single or second dose was administered at least two weeks prior to our event. There are no exceptions. These requirements apply to guests, tasting partners, vendors, sponsors, volunteers and staff. We will also require compliance with any public health order in place at the time of our event.

We will accept the following forms of proof of vaccination in advance, which you may upload to our secure Dropbox folder for express event entry:

photo or screenshot of your CDC Vaccination Record Card

screenshot of your Wisconsin Immunization Registry record

Submitting written proof via Dropbox is optional and at your discretion.* Once your record is confirmed, we’ll erase your proof of vaccination from Dropbox.

We’ll also accept the following forms of vaccination proof at the door:

CDC Vaccination Record Card, or screenshot or printed copy of card

Wisconsin Immunization Registry screenshot or printed record

If you are unable to show proof of full vaccination, we will refund your ticket purchase. Please note that your entry to Ex Libris may be delayed as our volunteers and staff verify vaccination records.

*Madison Public Library Foundation makes no guarantees, representations or warranties regarding the security of information you transmit to the Foundation via Dropbox, and you do so at your own risk.