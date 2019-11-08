Ex Libris: Timeout to Tailgate

× Expand Shanna Wolf/S. Photography and Styling The scene at a past Ex Libris event.

press release: Our next Ex Libris will celebrate gameday traditions! Central Library will transform into a fun parking lot party scene for our annual fall fundraiser. Sport your favorite jersey, hat and other team gear as we take a Timeout to Tailgate. Wisconsin's best brewers will pour craft beer, cider and non-alcoholic beverage samples alongside delicious tailgate fare from local culinary creators.

Other activities will include:

• live music by blues band The Jimmys

• tailgate-themed games

• a large silent auction featuring donated items and experience packages

Food and drinks are entirely contributed by participating tasting partners. Cheers to their support!

Tickets are $75 each and will go on sale Tuesday, September 10, on our website.

This year's VIP Pre-Party warmup will run from 6:30-7 p.m. Karben4 Brewing, Rockhound Brewing, Wisconsin Brewing Company and Working Draft Beer Company will serve cask-conditioned beers. More details coming soon!