Ex Libris Warm-Up

press release: Join us for the release of "Roughage Draft" Sweet Potato Bock, a special brew made by Working Draft Beer Company in honor of this year's Ex Libris Vol. VIII: Beer & Bites.

While Ex Libris takes place Friday, November 2, you can warm up for it by tasting this unique beer in the Working Draft taproom from 4–6 p.m. Wednesday, October 17. Working Draft's head brewer will lead a tour of the brewhouse at 5:30 p.m.

Only a small amount of the special brew was made, so it will be on draft until it runs out. Working Draft will donate $1 from the sale of each pint to the library!