media release: The Urban League of Greater Madison is excited to announce the keynote speakers for the 2025 Excellence in Workforce and Economic Development Summit which will be held on Wednesday, May 7 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in downtown Madison. The Summit builds on our previous events in as part of the Urban League's efforts to advance talent, opportunity and growth for all the region’s citizens. The day-long Summit will engage, educate, and empower attendees around issues related to economic, workforce, and community development. The event will feature keynote speakers, break-out sessions, and networking opportunities. The anticipated audience of 500+ people from throughout the Madison region will include business executives, community leaders, economic development professionals, educators, elected officials, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders.

Learn more about our two keynote speakers below. Registrations start as low as $99 and table sponsorship and other partnership packages as low as a $1,250 with a special offer for first-time partners. Continue to follow us via email and on social media as we announce more of our speakers and session topics.

Diana Patton, corporate leadership and resilience consultant, former civil rights attorney. Full of energy, a passion for advocacy, confidence and courage, Diana R. Patton, Esq has helped hundreds of leaders, and the organizations that they work for, to do their greatest work. Her engaging and impactful presentations focus on helping leaders experience joy in learning the habits and tools to live their greatest work through disciplined daily behind the scenes practices, speaking up with P.A.S.S.I.O.N., grace and healing, handling complex and uncomfortable opportunities with a sound mind and body, and mentoring others to do the same.

Andre M. Perry, senior fellow & director of the Center for Community Uplift, Brookings Institution. A nationally known and respected commentator on race, structural inequality, education, and economic inclusion, Andre Perry is a regular contributor to MSNBC and has been published by and appeared in numerous national media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Nation, HBO, CNN, NBC, ABC and others. His pioneering work on asset devaluation has made him a "go to" researcher for policymakers, community development professionals and civil rights groups. He co-authored the groundbreaking 2018 Brookings Institution report “The Devaluation of Assets in Black Neighborhoods” and has presented its findings across the country, including to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. His newest book was published on April 15 titled "Black Power Scorecard: Measuring the Racial Gap and What We Can Do to Close It." A Forbes review posted online just today called it "Essential Reading."

Event Schedule

8:00 AM Registration, Continental Breakfast & Networking

8:30 AM Welcome & Opening Plenary Session with opening keynote

10:30 AM BREAK

10:45 AM Morning Breakout Sessions

12:00 PM BREAK

12:15 PM Lunch & Afternoon Plenary Session with keynote