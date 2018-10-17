Excellent Content Teaching for Multilingual Students: Promising Theoretical and Empirical Directions
UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Center for Education Research "Wisconsin Ideas in Education" lecture by Kara Mitchell Viesca. Room 159.
Kara Mitchell Viesca’s work centers on content teaching for multilingual students. In this talk, she will discuss theoretical advancements and empirical work with important implications for research, policy and practice in content teaching, as well as teacher learning-practices that address issues of inequity and social justice for multilingual students.
UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
