Excuse Me Who Are You, High Speed Death Cult, Laughing Hearts, Reaching Venus

Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: WERE OFFICIALLY BACK! And we are super stoked to announce our first show of the year with Excuse Me, Who Are You?; High Speed Death Cult; The Laughing Hearts; and Reaching Venus! Proceeds go towards our summer concert series so make sure you come out and support local artists and be a part of making State Street Jams happen. Doors at 8, show at 9. $10 at the door

Excuse Me, Who Are You? - Madison Midwest Emo

High Speed Death Cult - Chicago

The Laughing Hearts - Chicago

Reaching Venus - Madison Dream Pop

$10 at the door

Info

Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Music
Google Calendar - Excuse Me Who Are You, High Speed Death Cult, Laughing Hearts, Reaching Venus - 2022-02-25 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Excuse Me Who Are You, High Speed Death Cult, Laughing Hearts, Reaching Venus - 2022-02-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Excuse Me Who Are You, High Speed Death Cult, Laughing Hearts, Reaching Venus - 2022-02-25 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Excuse Me Who Are You, High Speed Death Cult, Laughing Hearts, Reaching Venus - 2022-02-25 21:00:00 ical