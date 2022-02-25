Excuse Me Who Are You, High Speed Death Cult, Laughing Hearts, Reaching Venus
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: WERE OFFICIALLY BACK! And we are super stoked to announce our first show of the year with Excuse Me, Who Are You?; High Speed Death Cult; The Laughing Hearts; and Reaching Venus! Proceeds go towards our summer concert series so make sure you come out and support local artists and be a part of making State Street Jams happen. Doors at 8, show at 9. $10 at the door
Excuse Me, Who Are You? - Madison Midwest Emo
High Speed Death Cult - Chicago
The Laughing Hearts - Chicago
Reaching Venus - Madison Dream Pop
