Exhumed, Creeeping Death, Bewitcher, Enforced

Century Media’s BEWITCHER and ENFORCED announce they are joining EXHUMED as support on the Worming Through America tour. Both bands will be returning to the stage this Fall.

“I think it’s pretty safe to say we’re beyond stoked to be a part of such a diverse and punishing lineup of bands! 6 months ago, the prospect of even touring this year was in question, so to see a tour lineup of this magnitude come together…the US isn’t gonna know what hit it! See you harlots and heathens this fall,” states BEWITCHER’s A Magus about the tour.

ENFORCED adds, “We are so excited to get back on the road and share our new music with the world. Over the last year we have been pushing ourselves to sharpen our instruments, strategizing new tactics for our live show, and ensuring that upon our return complete chaos and unseen brutality will be delivered on stage.”

Both BEWITCHER and ENFORCED have released new full-length albums earlier this year via Century Media Records to rave reviews. Fans can purchase and stream BEWITCHER’s Cursed Be Thy Kingdom, HERE, and ENFORCED’s Kill Grid, which came out this past March via Century Media, HERE.

ABOUT BEWITCHER

Formed in 2013 as a duo, M. Von BEWITCHER and A. Magus pumped out a handful of BEWITCHER demo tapes that stormed the underground with blasphemous and raw speed metal. In 2016, after rounding things out with a live drummer, BEWITCHER released their self-titled full length debut (recorded and mixed by Joel Grind), and followed it with Under The Witching Cross in 2019. No strangers to the road, BEWITCHER has toured hard all across North America and Europe supporting such acts as Visigoth, Savage Master, and Holy Grail. BEWITCHER is M. von Bewitcher (vocals, guitars), A. Magus (bass guitar, backing vocals), and A. Hunter (drums, percussion).

ABOUT ENFORCED

Virginia-based crossover maniacs ENFORCED open their Century Media account with their blistering new album, Kill Grid. Informed by a diverse cross-section of extremes—from thrash/punk to death metal/hardcore—the emergent five-piece outfit have dropped a nine-song cluster-bomb of thrashing death on apathetic times. Self-described as ‘Pure Crossover Death’, the Richmonders quickly established themselves as new metal hopefuls with the release of their two demos (both 2017) and debut full-length At the Walls (2019). Tours with Sacred Reich, Iron Reagan, Obituary, Integrity, and All Out War sealed ENFORCED’s reputation as a devastating live act. For Kill Grid, the group brought in Bob Quirk (Memory Loss) to engineer and Arthur Rizk (Power Trip) to mix/master. The result: an energetic, aggressive sound. Moored by thought-provoking lyrics, songs like ‘The Doctrine’, ‘UXO’, ‘Curtain Fire’, and ‘Trespasser’ are designed for head-bangers and circle-pit lunatics alike. Kill Grid was featured on Liquid Metal, Spotify’s Thrashers playlist, Apple Music’s Breaking Metal playlist, YouTube Music’s Up From The Underground playlist (#1), and Tidal’s Extreme Metal Music playlist (#1) and was highly praised by Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Kerrang!, Metal Injection, New Noise and more.