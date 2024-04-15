media release: The Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies presents Exile at Home: Jewishness, Statelessness, Abandonment

a lecture with Joyce Dalsheim, ﻿University of North Carolina at Charlotte

﻿Anthropologist Joyce Dalsheim will draw on her extensive ethnographic research in Israel/Palestine to consider some of the struggles over Jewishness in contemporary Israel. The talk will include thoughts and stories from Israelis across the socioreligious-political spectrum during Dalsheim’s post-October 7 trip to the field. Dalsheim will engage with questions of nationalism, sovereign citizenship, and self-determination, with attention to Hannah Arendt’s work on exile in the context of a shifting sense of abandonment among contemporary Israelis.

April 15, 4:00pm (Central Time), Union South, Lakewoods Room (3rd floor), 1308 W Dayton St. (Madison, WI)

This lecture will also be livestreamed, via Zoom, for anyone unable to attend in-person.

To register and receive the Zoom information, click here.

This event is free and open to the public.

Co-sponsored by the Department of Sociology and

the Department of Political Science