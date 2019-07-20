Exits, The Central, No Question, Twichard

press release: EXITS and CENTRAL on the road. FREE SHOW at Mickey's Tavern! 10pm

EXITS

Canadian hardcore with a whole lot of intensity. They're gunna knock your socks off

https://exitsband.bandcamp.com

THE CENTRAL

Experimental grind from around town. On tour

https://thecentral.bandcamp.com

NO QUESTION

Local hardcore group, real hard

https://kitschyspirit.bandcamp.com/album/no-question-no-question

TWICHARD

Two-piece psychedelic funky doom from the darkest corner of madison

https://twichard.bandcamp.com/track/super-high