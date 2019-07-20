Exits, The Central, No Question, Twichard
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: EXITS and CENTRAL on the road. FREE SHOW at Mickey's Tavern! 10pm
EXITS
Canadian hardcore with a whole lot of intensity. They're gunna knock your socks off
https://exitsband.bandcamp.com
THE CENTRAL
Experimental grind from around town. On tour
https://thecentral.bandcamp.com
NO QUESTION
Local hardcore group, real hard
https://kitschyspirit.bandcamp.com/album/no-question-no-question
TWICHARD
Two-piece psychedelic funky doom from the darkest corner of madison
