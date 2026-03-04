Media Release: Do you have an exotic pet you can no longer care for? Instead of releasing it into the wild, bring it to the Exotic Pet Surrender Event on Saturday, March 14, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Barneveld Public Library, 107 W Orbison St, Barneveld, WI 53507.

In many communities, there are limited rehoming options for exotic pets such as fish, reptiles, birds, and small mammals. While some pet owners may believe releasing a pet is the right choice, doing so can harm both the animal and Wisconsin’s native ecosystems. This event provides a safe, responsible, and judgment-free alternative.

Area organizations will accept fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants — no questions asked.

Not accepted: Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, pigs, chickens, and other domestic pets. Owners of these animals should contact their local humane society for assistance. Wisconsin native wildlife taken from the wild will not be accepted; individuals needing help with native wildlife should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Birds, reptiles, and mammals originating from outside Wisconsin must be accompanied by a valid Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI).

Surrendered animals will undergo a mandatory quarantine and evaluation period before being made available for adoption. Animals will not be available for adoption at the event.

In addition to surrender services, attendees will have the opportunity to meet animal ambassadors and take photos at a rescued pet photobooth.

This event is hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, with support from the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant / Water Resources Institutes.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue has helped and rehomed more than 11,000 exotic animals since 2020 and continues to provide statewide Exotic Pet Surrender Events to prevent the release of non-native species.

https://www.facebook.com/events/796326283098932