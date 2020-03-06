Expecting Isabel

The Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre presents Lisa Loomer's play about the frustrating and baffling path some couples take on their way to becoming parents. Miranda and Nick, a New York City couple, navigate societal expectations, a battery of infertility treatments, the obstacle course of adoption, and the emotional minefield of their own relatives on their way to defining what their family will look like. Along the way they often question God and their own sanity.

When Nick first suggests having a baby, Miranda finds every excuse to oppose him, but after the New York couple tries and fails to conceive, both grow consumed with the idea of starting a family. A tour through the fertility trade, the adoption industry, and their own families uncovers the emotional roller coaster that can come with trying to make a miracle.

Lisa Loomer, who co-wrote the screenplay for Girl, Interrupted, brings us a heart-wrenching comedy about trying to have a baby – by any means necessary.

1999 Winner of American Theatre Critics Association Steinberg New Play Award.

Fri, Mar 6 - 7:30pm

Sat, Mar 7 - 7:30pm

*Thu, Mar 12 - 7:30pm

Fri, Mar 13 - 7:30pm

Sat, Mar 14 - 7:30pm

Sun, Mar 15 - 2:00pm

*Wed, Mar 18 - 7:30pm

*Thu, Mar 19 - 7:30pm

Fri, Mar 20 - 7:30pm

Sat, Mar 21 - 2:00pm

*$15 tickets