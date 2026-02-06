media release: Experience Waunakee is a brand-new community food and drink event bringing local restaurants together in one central location, the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce Depot. Attendees can explore, choose what sounds good, purchase food and drink from our featured vendors, and enjoy a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates everything that makes Waunakee unique.

Leading up to Experience Waunakee, the community will be featured in a one-time television taping with Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grillin', a Wisconsin-based show known for spotlighting local restaurants and communities across the state.

A portion of the taping will be open to the public, giving residents and visitors a chance to attend and be part of the experience before the event officially begins.