Experiencing Music in the Holocaust

media release: Music in the Holocaust is often perceived as means of hope, resistance, and inspiration. However, a dark side existed: the Nazi regime employed music as propaganda, for inciting riots, and as a form of torture. Hence, music was experienced in profoundly different ways: it could sooth, comfort, and inspire hope as well as serve as a means of pain. Join Teryl (Teri) Dobbs, PhD, professor emerita, UW-Madison, in this public talk as she explores the complicated musical experience of the Holocaust.

A related performance of instruments from the Violins of Hope collection will take place on Sunday, November 9th at 12:30p.m. More details can be found here.

This performance is presented in partnership with Violins of Hope - Wisconsin, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) and supported by the Office of the Chancellor.