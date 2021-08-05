press release: $7.

Can six comics get to the bottom of everything? Find out Thursday, August 5th at The Rigby for Explanations in Outer Space!

This one-of-a-kind comedy debate show will feature topics all across the board, with heated and hilarious debate to follow. The comedians on this show are top notch Madison favorites, and this show will be one to remember for a long time!

Making appearances on the show are: KC Phillips, Kayla Ruth, Bennett Brown, Nina Davis, Joe Molloy, Henry Toups

