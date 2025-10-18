Exploration Station

media release:

Oct. 18: Fossils: Ancient Mysteries Unearth ancient mysteries in this spine-tingling science adventure! Kids will create their own fossil impression while discovering how rocks preserve creatures from millions of years ago. Plus, meet the trilobite—Wisconsin’s state fossil and a real-life prehistoric critter! This activity is part of the Wisconsin Science Festival, celebrating the wonders of geology and deep time.

Oct. 25: Haunted Leaf Art:

Autumn leaves are more than just pretty—they’re full of possibilities! Join us to turn leaves into curious characters, dramatic dioramas, or forest-fantasy scenes. With just a few natural materials, you can build a world where leaves become wings, whiskers, or wild expressions. You decide the story.

This event is free with general museum admission.