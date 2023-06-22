RSVP for Explore Monastic Life as a Sister

media release: July 6 at 4 pm – July 9 at 12:30 pm

Are you longing for greater depth in your life? Do you want to give yourself in service to God and others and care for the earth? Spend a weekend with the sisters at Holy Wisdom Monastery to explore Benedictine life with the sisters following the Rule of Benedict and the Gospel as our guide.

This experience is at no cost to participants. We are an ecumenical community and encourage single women 18-45 of any Christian denomination to apply.

Our community is committed to growth in love and self-knowledge, justice and prayer, hospitality and inclusion.

Experience the rhythm of community life.

Work in the sisters’ vegetable gardens.

Have time for yourself and time for dialogue with the sisters and others during the retreat.

Application Deadline: June 22, 2023

https://www.facebook.com/events/1352647078630723/