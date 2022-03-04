ONLINE: Explore Your Sense of Place

media release: Let's celebrate Leopold Week together! We invite you to Explore Your Sense of Place this Leopold Week with a speaker series designed to connect us with the natural landscape through food, history, writing, photography, recreation, and land care -- the same tenants the Leopolds used to connect to their Shack and farm.

Register today to join thousands of individuals across the globe in a week of virtual programming that will leave you reflective of your own relationship with nature, inspired to learn more, and connected to others that care for natural and human communities alike.

On March 4: What does it mean to connect to a “sense of place,” and why is it important? Join Buddy Huffaker, Aldo Leopold Foundation’s Executive Director, for an orientation and overview of Leopold Week 2022.