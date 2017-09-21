Explore your Wonder Body

press release:

Thursday September 21 5-6:30 p.m.

In this workshop we will explore how the broadly erotic terrain of the Wonder Body coloring book can also become explicitly erotic... think of how the sense of proprioception might be applied to using a strap-on, for example. Come explore all that and more in a dynamic presentation about the Wonder Book coloring book, the back-story of how it got created, and some of the challenges and pitfalls encountered along the way. Plus, we've got individual coloring pages and a giant 6'x6' dry erase collective coloring mandala for the group to work on!

**Free of charge with coloring books available for purchase.