press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Thursday, August 13, at 7:00 PM. Dr. Ben Pawlisch will discuss various adaptations birds of Wisconsin use to thrive via museum specimens from Adrian College. Dr. Pawlisch is a graduate of Brodhead High School, UW-Stevens Point, and UW-Madison.