Exploring the Black Earth Creek Watershed: A Health Report

media release: Pope Farm Conservancy is located on a unique geological point where three distinct watersheds converge. Water from the property can flow towards the Sugar River to the south, Black Earth Creek to the north, and Pheasant Branch/Lake Mendota to the east. Join us for an engaging presentation on April 10th, 2025, at Pope Farm Elementary with representatives Andy Morton and Michelle Harris of the Black Earth Creek Watershed Association (BECWA) who will present a summary of the 2024 Black Earth Creek Watershed Health Report. Listen as we will dive into the significance of this vital watershed and its connection to our local environment. Following the talk, we’ll take a short hike through Pope Farm Conservancy to view the three different watersheds.

Free and open to the public. No registration required.

Website: https://www.popefarmconservancy.org/events/public-talk-exploring-the-black-earth-creek-watershed/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1556657361709987

Contact: info@popefarmconservancy.org