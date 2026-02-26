Exploring Clinical Laboratory Science: From Molecules to Microscopes

Buy Tickets

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: July 27–31, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

This five-day camp explores how biotechnology supports clinical patient care. Students will extract and analyze DNA, use PCR to detect disease-related genetic material, examine cells under the microscope, and work through real-world diagnostic cases. Students will also meet clinical laboratory professionals and learn about career pathways in medical laboratory science, pathology, and molecular diagnostics.

Cost: $500 (includes all materials, lunch, and snacks) (Scholarships available)

Audience: High school students entering 11th or 12th grade in fall 2026 who are interested in healthcare, biology, and diagnostic science. At least one year of high school biology is recommended.

Info

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Exploring Clinical Laboratory Science: From Molecules to Microscopes - 2026-07-27 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exploring Clinical Laboratory Science: From Molecules to Microscopes - 2026-07-27 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exploring Clinical Laboratory Science: From Molecules to Microscopes - 2026-07-27 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exploring Clinical Laboratory Science: From Molecules to Microscopes - 2026-07-27 09:00:00 ical