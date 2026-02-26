Exploring Clinical Laboratory Science: From Molecules to Microscopes

media release: July 27–31, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

This five-day camp explores how biotechnology supports clinical patient care. Students will extract and analyze DNA, use PCR to detect disease-related genetic material, examine cells under the microscope, and work through real-world diagnostic cases. Students will also meet clinical laboratory professionals and learn about career pathways in medical laboratory science, pathology, and molecular diagnostics.

Cost: $500 (includes all materials, lunch, and snacks) (Scholarships available)

Audience: High school students entering 11th or 12th grade in fall 2026 who are interested in healthcare, biology, and diagnostic science. At least one year of high school biology is recommended.