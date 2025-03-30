Exploring Common Ground on Gun Violence Prevention

media release: Many people believe that bipartisan solutions to reduce gun violence are impossible. Wisconsinites from across the ideological spectrum disagree. In partnership with Builders, these citizens will host a film screening of the documentary The Tennessee 11 followed by a panel discussion exploring the hidden common ground on one of America’s most polarizing issues.

In this gripping feature-length documentary, citizens from across the political divide try to accomplish the unthinkable: find common ground on guns. Afterwards, local leaders will join two people from the film for a lively discussion that will disrupt binary thinking and inspire Wisconsinites to move forward together.